On Dec. 10 Eagleton had a high school formal. Students were extremely excited to dress up and go see their friends.
Since 2023 is coming up, Assistant Principal Jack Evans was interviewed about the school’s plans for the new year, and he had some great things to say.
“Part of what I would like to see, I feel like we’ve got academic areas really working hard toward goals,” he said. “I would like for us to start working on some character goals — how we treat each other, how we address conflict, how we think of other people first, how we see ourselves as a part of a bigger entity. In other words, think about the school. Think about the group of students, think about your team or your band, before you think of yourself. So I really would like to see us moving toward soft skills, how you speak to people, and look them in the eyes when you shake their hand. I would like for us to begin focusing on those kinds of things.” That’s not all Evans had to say about Eagleton, when asked about the goals Eagleton has started to achieve. He said one continuing goal is the creation of this high school. He’s been impressed with high school students stepping up, because they don’t have any senior examples. The oldest student is a sophomore, Evans explained.
“That’s really a strange environment for them,” he said. “Where the most mature and experienced student in the building is still only a sophomore. So I’ve been very impressed with how our freshman and sophomores have stepped up without older student leadership.”
Construction is another goal, which includes safety. Eagleton is going to have a beautiful campus, Evans said. The STEM building is starting to be built, and the stadium will be used for soccer, track, football.
There are some traditions at Eagleton that the students love. The Royal Decree ceremony is for those students throughout the nine weeks who are deemed outstanding.
Students get to attend a ceremony where names are drawn, and if a student’s name is pulled, that student gets to go pick a prize from the table. This really encourages students to be the best they can be.
Audrey Wilson is an Eagleton C&C Middle correspondent.
