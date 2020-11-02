The council’s multi-faith Thanksgiving service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, via Zoom. The theme this year is Make a Joyful Noise.
The program consisting of prayers, readings and songs from various faith communities and traditions is designed to remind us of our interconnectedness and mutual obligations.
To register for the gathering, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIlc-isrTIuEt14X7KQOpQscEL0niGzONGh.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about attending the virtual service on Nov. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.