Eden Carnes, a Friendsville resident and home-schooled senior, has yet another award to add to her achievements.
The teen was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal last week for her community service work; U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., was on hand to make the presentation in a short ceremony. He represents East Tennessee’s 2nd District.
Carnes already had met the requirements for the Congressional Bronze and Silver awards. To earn this most recent one, she had to commit to 200 more hours of community service. Three other components also were required: physical fitness, personal development and expedition and exploration.
The physical fitness portion was met by entering and running in a 5K and besting her time from last year. Carnes went camping with her younger sister, Zee, for the expedition and exploration requirement.
The Congressional Award program, started in 1979, is open to any youth ages 14-24 in the Unites States and is the highest award bestowed by Congress to young Americans.
This senior will graduate in a few months and also is on track to earn her cosmetology license. She is applying to several colleges but is yet to narrow down a large list. She has been active in 4-H, enjoys acting and singing, and has entered and won local and state essay and oratorical contests.
For her community service projects, Carnes has worked with the food pantry for veterans at the Blount County Courthouse.
After being presented the award, Carnes thanked everyone who has invested in her with encouragement and learning. She said she will be paying it forward.
