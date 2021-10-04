On Wednesday, Sept. 15, three members from the AMVETS organization visited Eagleton College and Career Academy’s eighth grade students, giving the students new pocket Constitutions. Former U.S. military personnel Greg Walton, Gretchen Walton and Joe Starbuck came to ECCA to talk about the importance of knowing your rights as United States citizens and gave the students pocket Constitutions. The students got the opportunity to ask questions about the visitors’ experiences in the military, as well as what the Constitution is important for.
ECCA’s eighth grade band played in the stands of a Heritage High School football game on Sept. 17. Despite Heritage’s loss that night, Eagleton’s band director John Gallagher, said, “the game turned out good. The eighth grade band members had a great time and were really excited to perform with the high school band.” Eagleton’s band played with the Heritage Middle School and Heritage High School band students.
Eagleton made the decision to start a Student Council, so the school will have student representatives from each grade. After hard work campaigning, students in grades 6-9 who ran for Student Council are soon going to learn if they have been selected.
With students being out of school this week for fall break, many are excited to have some free time. Fall break is Oct. 4-11, giving plenty of time to relax or go places. People are going on vacation, spending time with their families, or just talking to their friends.
The first pep rally of the school year will be held Oct. 12. Cheerleaders will be leading the pep rally and sports teams will come in at their assigned time.
Basketball season will be starting soon. Monday, Nov. 8, is the first junior varsity game of the season. Girls junior varsity is at 5 p.m. and boys junior varsity will start at 6 p.m.
