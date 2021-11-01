On Oct. 27, eighth-grade students got the opportunity to go to the Blount County Career Exploration Fair at Hilton Airport.
Many businesses were there, including DENSO, Cherokee-Millwright, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Engert HVAC, and so many more.
Students got the opportunity to ask questions and learn about what the jobs do, and all tables had souvenirs for the students to take with them.
Oct. 25-29 was Eagleton’s Red Ribbon Week, helping spread awareness about drug, alcohol and violence prevention. To help spread the word, Eagleton had spirit week.
The week’s attire went as follows: Monday, wear red. Tuesday, wear peace signs and/or tie-dye. On Wednesday, students got to wear their favorite sports team attire. Thursday was wear a lei and/or Hawaiian clothes. Friday concluded the week with a Halloween dance, dress in a costume.
There was an in-school dance at Eagleton College and Career Academy on Oct. 29. Staff and students alike got the chance to dress in costume for this spooky Zombie Dance.
With costumes like Billy Butcherson from “Hocus Pocus,” to a hotdog, Chucky, a banana, and so much more, creativity was on display. There was a variety of costumes.
Eagleton College and Career Academy’s first-ever yearbook is out now.
Currently, the yearbooks are on sale for $35, but the price will increase to $40 on Jan. 1, 2022. Along with yearbooks, eighth grade tribute ads are selling for $20; the deadline is Dec. 1.
