Get a free short stack of delicious IHOP pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, and benefit East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. In return for the free pancakes, guests will be asked to consider leaving a donation for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. All donations made at local, participating, IHOP restaurants will stay in our community, benefiting East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. Participating locations include restaurants in Knoxville, Maryville, Morristown, Oak Ridge, Pigeon Forge and Sevierville.
Local IHOP locations raised more than $21,000 for Children’s Hospital in 2019. Since beginning it’s Free Pancake Day celebration in 2006, IHOP has raised nearly $30 million, nationally, to support charities in the communities in which it operates.
