During the month of June 2020, Ethan Elder, an eighth grader at the time, served as the 4-H June Dairy Month chairman. He spent the month promoting the dairy industry in several different ways.
He wrote articles and produced quality videos to help spread dairy and milk facts, such as nutritional value of dairy including milk, cheese, yogurt and yes — ice cream. He covered some interesting cow facts and historical data. He produced games and coloring pages showcasing the dairy industry.
In a normal year, chairmen have visited their audiences with face-to-face style exhibits at locations like the dairy sections of various groceries stores and summer school programs and offered taste testings of free milk, cheese, ice cream, etc. But not for 2020.
He wrote, edited and produced educational videos for the internet community like Facebook. His videos were shot over distance and edited and spliced together using cutting edge digital software. He was recognized for the use of the traditional message and more so for his presentations using cutting edge and virtual educational style.
Elder was able to pocket a cool $450 for his efforts as first place winner and title holder for 2020 Best Digital Scrapbook. His efforts also won $200 for the county Extension office. Those funds go into the 4-H program to help future savants.
