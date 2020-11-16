Beginning Nov. 30, Maryville Christian School elementary students will participate in a three-week-long study of Christmas around the world. These students will get to experience the joy of Christmas while better understanding the cultures and traditions of other countries. With the students adopting a country’s Christmas celebrations to immerse themselves in, this unit of study is sure to be exciting for all.
While the whole elementary is celebrating, different grades are taking different approaches to learning. The preschool’s study will be centered around nativity scenes. With nativity scenes from many countries, they will learn how the Christmas story is told in places across the world.
The kindergarten through third grade classes will each adopt a country to learn about. They will then spend time studying this country’s traditions, culture, food, and way of Christmas celebration. These students will be decorating the door to their classrooms in order to display Christmas celebrations in their countries. However, they won’t just be learning about one nation, but many, as they travel to other classrooms to see the joy of Christmas expressed by other nations. With each country they visit, they will get a sticker in their passport of international Christmas celebration.
The fourth through sixth grade will take a different approach to learning. Each student will be given the opportunity to pick a country to study. After researching their assigned country, they will give presentations and speeches to help inform others about the uniqueness of Christmas in their country. Each grade is tailoring this multicultural Christmas learning to fit their individual learning goals.
Many subjects will revolve around festive learning. When classes go to the library, they will read books about Christmas from other countries. In music, students will get a taste of other nations’ Christmas songs. Students will even be celebrating in physical education, where they will be experiencing creative ways of learning geography. By involving many different subjects, students will be able to learn more, while still having fun.
This is not only a fun way to experience Christmas but also a way to teach students not to be self-centered. To quote elementary principal Dana Wallace, “It is good for elementary kids to learn that there is a world beyond themselves and the world they see in day-to-day life.” One of the underlying goals of this unit of study is to help students gain an understanding of the world and expose them to other cultures. The school finds it essential to build the foundation for a “bigger world perspective.” By informing the students about other countries and their cultures, the focus is taken off of themselves and onto others around the world. The school aims to get this message across year round, and this is simply one step toward a mindset of selflessness and multicultural learning.
