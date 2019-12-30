R&M Tribute will present Elvis 85th Birthday Celebration: Rockin' Through the Years, on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Hudsplace Event Center, 2110 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville. The show will begin at 7 p.m.
Entertainment will consist of Elvis tributes from the 1950s, 1968 comeback, gospel and 1970 concert eras performed by Ronnie Miller, Brandon E and Skylar Elvis. The show will also include some country music performed by Makenna Harmon.
To purchase tickets in advance, call 865-684-6082. Tickets will also be available the day of the show at the ticket office. Reserved seats are $15 and general admission are $10. Children 6 to 11 will pay only $5 and those 5 and under are admitted free.
