R&M Tribute Entertainment returns to Blount County, Hudsplace Event Center with a family friendly monthly show that includes tributes to Elvis, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, country, gospel, comedy and more.
The event takes place on Saturday, March 7, at the Hudsplace Event Center, 2110 E. Broadway, Maryville. The show will begin at 7 p.m and will consist of Elvis tributes performed by Ronnie Miller, Brandon E & Skylar Elvis. The show will also include some country music performed by Makenna Harmon.
To purchase tickets in advance call 865-684-6082. Tickets will also be available at the door at 6 p.m. the night of the show. Reserved seats are $15 and General admission is $10. Children ages 6 to 11 will be admitted for $5; those 5 and under are admitted free.
Miller is from Maryville. He is a multi-award winning, professional Elvis Tribute Artist, entertainer, singer and performer. Miller has won several local and national singing awards. He was inducted into National Elvis Organizations. He is also a Johnny Cash Tribute Artist as well as performs a wide variety of country and gospel entertainment.
Skylar, 4, is from Maryville. He developed the love of music at the young age of 2. Since then he has amazed many with his talent of singing Elvis songs as well as demonstrating the moves. He has captured the attention of individuals with his young talent. He has a video that was posted in 2018 on Facebook that went viral.
Brandon E is from Athens. Brandon grew up surrounded by all of the music Elvis loved so much; blues, country, rock and gospel. Brandon developed a love for Elvis and his music at an early age. He has performed Elvis tributes in many venues all over the Southeast. Brandon has won many awards and accolades in his many years as an Elvis Tribute Artist. He most recently (2017) placed in the Smoky Mountain Elvis contest held in Pigeon Forge.
Harmon is from Seymour. She has a passion for traditional country music. She performs tributes to Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline.
Harmon is part of the North American Country Music Association International. In 2019 she was awarded: Female Vocalist of the Year for New Country, Female Rising Star Entertainer for New Country and Individual Country Dance of the Year.
In 2018, she was also named the Entertainer of the Year and Vocalist of the Year in traditional country music.
Harmon will open up the show with some country hits as well as Black Velvet and Walking in Memphis.
For more information about our upcoming show schedule or to purchase tickets contact Missy Miller at 865-684-6082 or tribute.entertain
