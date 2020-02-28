R&M Tribute Entertainment returns to Blount County, Hudsplace Event Center with a family friendly monthly show that includes tributes to Elvis, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, country, gospel, comedy and more.
The event takes place on Saturday, March 7, at the Hudsplace Event Center, 2110 E. Broadway, Maryville. The show will begin at 7 p.m and will consist of Elvis tributes performed by Ronnie Miller, Brandon E & Skylar Elvis. The show will also include some country music performed by Makenna Harmon.
To purchase tickets in advance call 865-684-6082. Tickets will also be available at the door at 6 p.m. the night of the show. Reserved seats are $15 and General admission is $10. Children ages 6 to 11 will be admitted for $5; those 5 and under are admitted free.
For more information about our upcoming show schedule or to purchase tickets contact Missy Miller at 865-684-6082 or tribute.entertainment@yahoo.com.
