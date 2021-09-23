Blount County Community Action Agency, Inc. will begin taking applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program on Oct. 1.
The program is designed to help the low income, elderly and disabled as well as those with high energy burdens offset the high cost of energy for their homes.
Applications for LIHEAP will be available at the front entrance of the Blount County Community Action Agency, 3509 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, or clients can call the agency at 865-983-8411 and staff will mail or email the application to the household.
Income eligibility guidelines apply. Households that are within the 126% Poverty Guideline and 60% State Median income can receive assistance. This project is funded under a grant contract with the state of Tennessee.
For this and other programs available, submit your application to the Blount County Community Action Agency’s Community Services Programs Department.
