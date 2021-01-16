Shelby Annette Dooley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Douglas Dooley, of Chattanooga, is engaged to marry Dr. Clarence Haddon Mullins IV, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Haddon Mullins III of Mobile, Alabama, on Saturday, April 17, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, in Chattanooga, with the Rev. Bradford Whitaker officiating.
The future bride is the granddaughter of the late Josiah Carr Eggleston Baker (Jody) and Betty Ruble Baker of Chattanooga, and the late Charles Wayne Dooley (Buz) and Annette Drake Dooley of Signal Mountain, Tennessee; and the great-granddaughter of William Arthur Ruble and Elizabeth Harper Ruble, of Maryville.
Dooley is a graduate of Girls Preparatory School in Chattanooga, and of the University of Alabama, where she received her B.S. in Interior Design. While in college, Dooley was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority, and was presented at the 2014 Cotton Ball as a belle and the 2015 Cotton Ball as lady of the Court. She currently practices Interior Design in Mountain Brook, Alabama. She is a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
The future groom is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Forbes Dukes Jr. of Mobile, Alabama and the late Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Haddon Mullins Jr., of Birmingham, Alabama.
Mullins is a graduate of UMS-Wright Preparatory School in Mobile, Alabama, and of the University of Alabama, where he received his B.A. in French and B.S. in Chemistry. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Order Fraternity. Mullins received his Doctorate of Medicine from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). He is currently a General Surgery Resident at University of Alabama at Birmingham. He is a member of Dauphin Way United Methodist Church in Mobile, Alabama.
