McKenzie Marie McAfee, daughter of Jeff and Donna McAfee, of Andersonville, Tenn., is engaged to marry Ryan Michael Wells, son of Tammy Wells and the late Mike Wells, of Maryville, on Oct. 3, 2020. The wedding will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. The wedding is invitation only.
The bride-to-be’s grandparents are George and Mary Jane Fredrick, of Knoxville, and Bepper Rhea and the late Mac McAfee, of Andersonville.
The future bridegroom’s grandparents are James and Betty Minge, of Maryville, and the late Marion Wells, of Alcoa.
The bride-to-be is employed as a Customer Experience Content Strategist at Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance. The future bridegroom is employed as a Support Advisor at Ambition in Chattanooga.
