Alison Morris and Stephen Weiler

Alison Morris, daughter of Henry and Danielle Morris, of Maryville, is engaged to marry Stephen Weiler, son of Christopher and Joanne Meyers, of Greenback, May 22, 2021, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. The wedding is invitation only.

The bride-to-be’s grandparents are Patricia and Raymond DeLeonardis, of Friendsville, and Sally and James Morris, of Maryville. The future bridegroom’s grandparents are the late Jerome and Adrienne Adams.

The bride-to-be is employed as a school-based therapist at Centerstone. The future bridegroom is employed at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee.

