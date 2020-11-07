Caitlin Perkins, daughter of Ralph Perkins and La Donna Stamper, of Maryville, is engaged to marry Cole Loveday, son of Jack and Dee Loveday, of Maryville, today Nov. 8, 2020, in Cades Cove. The wedding is invitation only.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Tommy and Wanda Hodge and Tommy and Shirley Perkins, all of Maryville.
The bride-to-be is a graduate of LMU Caylor School of Nursing and is employed as a registered nurse at Fort Sanders. The future bridegroom graduated from the University of Tennessee and is employed as the assistant manager of Bailes Excavation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.