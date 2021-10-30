Victoria Kathryn Jordan Raulerson, daughter of Adelbert “Doug” Raulerson and the late Charlene Raulerson, of Apopka, Florida, is engaged to marry Landon Mark Hickey, son of Mark Anthony Hickey and Karen Denise Hickey, of Maryville, in an invitation-only ceremony at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Kincaid House in Clinton.
The bride-to-be’s grandparents are the Adelbert Raulerson, of Apopka, Florida; and the late Ralph and Catherine Hodges, of Knoxville. The future bridegroom’s grandparents are jack D. Nuchols and the late Barbara Nuchols, of Maryville; the late Joseph A. Hickey, of Knoxville; and the late Ed and Juanita Goin, of Louisville.
The bride-to-be is an attorney at the Law Offices of Banks & Jones. She earned her JD from Lincoln Memorial University’s Duncan School of Law, her undergraduate from the University of Tennessee and graduated in 2011 from Apopka High School in Florida.
The future bride-groom is also an attorney at the Law Offices of Banks & Jones with a JD from Lincoln Memorial University’s Duncan School of Law. He earned his undergraduate from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and is a 2010 graduate of Alcoa High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.