Elisabeth Windsor Wall, daughter of Scott and Laura Wall, of Knoxville, is engaged to marry Gustavo James Rivera, son of Mark and Maria Rivera, off Maryville, on Oct. 10, 2020. The wedding is invitation only.
The bride-to-be’s grandparents are Mrs. Elizabeth Wall and the late Dr. and Mrs. James and Dianna Wall, of Knoxville, and Mrs. Karen Manning and the late Judge Donald Manning, of Brunswick, Georgia.
The future bridegroom’s grandparents are Mrs. Helen D. Rivera and the late Gustavo Rivera, of Maryville, and the late Mr. and Mrs. James and Josephine Cardullo, of Maryville.
The bride-to-be earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Maryville College and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. She is employed as a grant and contract manager at the University of Denver.
The future bridegroom earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Lincoln Memorial University. He is employed as a sales development representative at Ring Central in Denver, Colorado.
