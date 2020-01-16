On Tuesday Jan. 21, Craig Green of UT-Battelle will speak to the American Society for Quality (ASQ) at its regular monthly meeting. Green is a program manager and industrial engineer at UT-Battelle. He is a certified Project Management Professional and Six Sigma Black Belt who holds a bachelor’s degree in zoology and a master’s degree in industrial engineering from the University of Tennessee.
He also sits on the Tennessee Center for Performance Excellence (TNCPE) board of examiners. He will provide an initial overview presentation of Lean and Six Sigma DMAIC principles to set the table for a proceeding practical hands-on exercise involving Lego construction.
The meeting begins with a social time at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and the after-dinner program. This and other regular monthly meetings are at Rothchilds Catering and Event Center, 8807 Kingston Pike, Knoxville.
Meeting and dinner cost is $20. Visitors are welcome, but are asked to call in advance. For reservations contact Sherman Meade at sherman.meade@jmusa.com or 865.429.6340, no later than Jan. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.