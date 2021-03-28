Celebrate one of nature’s great performances and enjoy a multi-course dinner outdoors on the grounds around Mabry-Hazen House from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, April 16. The museum will host its second annual Dinner in the Dogwoods in partnership with Sister South Fine Food. Guests will be treated to a cocktail hour in the historic dogwood grove followed by a three-course dinner on the grounds of Mabry-Hazen House.
A stop on the Dogwood Trail, Mabry-Hazen House conserves over 80 flowering dogwood trees, and their flowery blooms will be in full force, adorning Mabry’s Hill in an array of whites, pinks, and greens. The site is also a level 1 arboretum, conserving 32 species of trees including ancient southern magnolias, oaks, and maples.
Tables will be set up outdoors and spaced to allow for physical distancing between groups. Each group will have its own personal table. Seating is available at each table for up to eight guests. Tickets must be purchased together to reserve table.
Masks/face coverings are required when not at table.
Sister South Fine Foods is operated by chef/owner Jessica Hammonds. She offered one of the earliest Community Supported Agriculture programs in Knoxville, sold Certified Naturally Grown produce at local farmers’ markets, and today, Sister South Fine Foods aims to educate the community about the ease and beauty of eating locally and seasonally.
Tickets are $60 per person, and includes hors d’oeuvres, multi-course dinner, table wine, and cocktails. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available by request. All proceeds benefit Mabry-Hazen House and our mission.
Mabry-Hazen House is located at 1711 Dandridge Ave., Knoxville. For more information, call 865-522-8661.
