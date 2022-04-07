Celebrate one of the nature’s great performances and enjoy a dinner outdoors on the grounds around Mabry-Hazen House. The museum will host its third annual Dinner in the Dogwoods 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, April 15. Guests will be treated to a cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, entrée, and dessert surrounded by beautiful flowering dogwoods.
A stop on the Dogwood Trail, Mabry-Hazen House conserves over 80 flowering dogwood trees, and their flowery blooms will be in full force, adorning Mabry’s Hill in an array of whites, pinks, and greens. The site is also a level 1 arboretum, conserving 32 species of trees including ancient southern magnolias, oaks, and maples.
Food will be prepared by Patrick Hollis, the executive director and curator of the Hazen Historical Museum Foundation. In addition to his position at the museum, he is a former chef who honed his culinary skills in Knoxville’s burgeoning restaurant scene in the early 2010s.
During his time at Mabry-Hazen House, Hollis has researched and hosted historic dinners which examined what people in Knoxville and the United States ate, who they ate with, how they ate it, why they ate it, and what it meant to them. He is also the editor of the republished 1911 The Tennessee and Virginia Cookbook. Hollis is passionate about food from researching its history, dining out, learning new techniques, and most importantly bringing friends and family around the table to share food, drink, and experiences.
Tickets are $50 per person, and includes hors d’oeuvres, entrée, dessert, table wine, and cocktails. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available by request. All proceeds benefit Mabry-Hazen House and their preservation mission.
In case of rain, dinner will be cancelled and refunds will be made available or can be donated to museum.
The Mabry-Hazen House Museum, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is located atop Mabry’s Hill in Knoxville. Go to
mabryhazen.com to purchase tickets.
