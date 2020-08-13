Mabry-Hazen House is hosting its quarterly Night at the Museum from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19.
Night at the Museum is a chance to visit Mabry-Hazen House after hours on a weekday and drink up a little history. Explore the 1858 historic house in an entirely different light as twilight falls upon Mabry’s Hill, watch the sun set behind Sharp’s Ridge and North Knoxville flicker alight, all while enjoying drinks provided by Elkmont Exchange. And with over 7 acres near downtown, there is plenty of room for you to safely social distance and relax outdoors.
Tickets are $10 per adult and visitors under 16 are free. Each purchased ticket includes two adult beverages and additional drinks are $5.
A fire pit and corn hole will be available outside and guests are encouraged to bring their games, stories and camp chairs. Light refreshments will be available for purchase.
Tickets are capped to ensure the safety and health of visitors. Visitors are requested to follow Knox County Health Department guidelines and physically distant from other families and groups.
Face masks and coverings are required within the historic house.
Event will occur rain or shine. If canceled due to COVID-19, refunds will be given.
Visit www.mabryhazen.com for tickets and to learn more about the site. The Mabry-Hazen House Museum, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is located atop Mabry’s Hill in Knoxville.
