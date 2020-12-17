In celebration of Christmas, the Little River Railroad & Lumber Company Museum, 7747 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway in Townsend, is hosting a Smoky Mountain Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. Admission is free. This outdoor family friendly event is weather permitting. This will conclude the series of outdoor Saturday evening events celebrating Christmas. Each weekend has provided repeat visitors with a different experience.
This event features the sights and sounds of Christmas highlighting an outdoor Garden Railroad display and decorated full sized Shay locomotive. Visitors are encouraged to participate in the model railroad scavenger hunt.
Artisans will display their handmade arts and crafts for sale. Santa will make an appearance. Guests attending must wear face coverings and social distance. Masks will not be provided.
For more information call 865-661-0170, email littleriverrailroadmuseum@gmail.com, or visit the museum FaceBook page.
