Not everyone gets a day named in their honor or a party packed with more than 100 well-wishers — but then not everyone becomes a centenarian, a milestone reached Sunday, Feb. 5 by Sterling W. Hearon.
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church was the venue for this celebration of Hearon, who was born on Feb. 5, 1923, grew up in the Lanier Community and proudly entered the U.S. Navy after being drafted while still in high school. The then teenager served aboard the USS Pelias beginning in June 1943, getting honorably discharged in November 1945. The Pelias repaired, maintained and supplied submarines in the South Pacific and Indian Ocean.
Hearon came back to Blount County, graduated from the University of Tennessee married his wife, Jean Wilson, in 1947 and began a teaching career here that spanned 28 years. He spent many of those years at Townsend and also the special education program at Everett. In addition, he and his son, Dennis, have operated two farms in Blount County, one of them a Century Farm. The duo still raises cattle and hay.
When asked about his birthday celebration, Sterling said it was just a “little shindig. I thought it was an awful big crowd,” he surmised.
He also got asked about his secrets to longevity.
“I wonder about that every day,” he said. “I think there are probably a couple of things — the lifestyle that I have lived and the genes that I have from my mother and my father. I have 11 brothers and sisters and all of them but a couple lived to be in their 90s. My father and mother (Albert and Tenia Hearon) both lived in their 90s. That’s the major reason.”
The other has to be things like not smoking and not overeating, this centenarian said. He admitted to smoking a pipe in the Navy and dipping a little snuff, but he stayed away from getting hooked on tobacco.
And despite his love for eating out, he has maintained a healthy weight. He said he and Dennis like to frequent Cracker Barrel, IHOP. Texas Roadhouse and Waffle House. “We order one and share,” Sterling said.
In the summer, Sterling can be found raking hay or even riding his 4-wheeler. He admits to not liking winter’s cold grip and can’t wait for spring. This Blount County native suffers from macular degeneration, which affects his eyesight, but he doesn’t let that get in the way of enjoying life.
In addition to several family members, friends and fellow church members, also in attendance on Feb. 5 was Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, who read a proclamation naming Feb. 5, 2023 as Sterling Hearon Day. Blount County Veterans Services Officer Nathan Weinbaum was also present for the celebration.
As a young man in the Navy, Sterling got the opportunity to see places he might not have otherwise. He spent time in Australia, on the Indian Ocean.
“It wasn’t the first time I had been out of the state, but I just kept going when I got started,”he said. Sterling has visited 49 states, only lacking Oregon to make them all.
The mayor’s proclamation described a life in full, from his growing up days in Lanier to career in teaching and his achievements in farming. He served for 18 years as the director of the Blount Count Farm Bureau and 14 years as president of the organization.
Sterling said he wondered to himself how Mayor Mitchell was able to pull together so much information. Then he learned it was his granddaughter, Shanna Hearon, who had compiled it.
“It was a complete coverage of my life,” he said.
Shanna organized the Sunday birthday gathering, with help from her sister, Denisa Hearon and also Mae Hearon and Martha Lynch. Debbie Boring made the fabulous cakes, Shanna said.
Sterling’s three grandchildren are Shanna, Denisa and the late Daryl Hearon, who passed away in 2021. Sterling has a great-grandson, Sterling Houston Hearon. A great-great-grandson is expected in early March.
Many in the community run into Dennis and Sterling as they visit local restaurants. Shanna said her dad and papaw are best friends. “Where you see one, you see the other.”
She added that when the father and son dine out, they don’t even have to order. “The servers all know what they want to eat as soon as they walk into the restaurant,” she said. “Going out to eat is a highlight of my papaw’s day.”
That so many people came to Sterling’s birthday part is testament to how loved he is, Shanna said, calling him “the best person I know.”
Faith, family, friends and fellowship are the most important things to him, this granddaughter explained.
He’s been looking forward to spring for weeks now. It’s been unseasonably warm this week, but Sterling isn’t breaking out the short sleeves just yet. If there’s one thing he’s learned over the last century, it’s how quickly things can turn.
“Always in February we have a few warm days and then it goes bad again and then it gets warm again and then bad again,” he said. “That has happened for the last 100 years. It will happen this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.