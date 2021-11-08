Nonprofit work can be grueling — just ask anyone who’s done it. Staff oftentimes is made of of dedicated but unpaid workers: Those who are part of the organization wear many hats and fundraising is always a top priority to continue the mission.
Tonia Latham knows the toll all too well. She worked for Tennessee Valley Coalition for the Homeless for years and then Family Promise. Latham is now marketing trail guide and social media expert for Epic Nine Marketing, which has just hired its first nonprofit liaison. Jen McMahon will join the staff this month. She also has a decade of experience working for nonprofits, including Tennessee Valley Coalition for the Homeless.
This marketing firm that was started by Jeremy LaDuke in 2014 is hosting an open house from 4-6 p.m. today at its new location, 556 E. Broadway Ave., in Maryville’s Walnut Square. LaDuke said this new relationship with Blount County’s nonprofits is something he and his staff have been developing for quite some time.
“Much of our staff has worked for nonprofits sometime in the past,” he said. “Three of us have more than 30 years of experience in nonprofits. Our new person has close to 10 years.”
LaDuke said his marketing business is aware that most nonprofits have to work with a limited budget and need help telling their stories. To help them do that, Epic Nine has established a website grants program. If a business gets its website with Epic Nine, the marketing firm will give a website grant to a nonprofit of that business’ choice, LaDuke said. “If they don’t have one in mind, we can connect them with one,” he said.
McMahon will be able to help nonprofits get grants and consult with them on how to do better fundraising, marketing and also offer ways to use available technology, LaDuke said.
“Jen and I both worked for Tennessee Valley Coalition for the Homeless so both of us understand the East Tennessee community,” Latham explained. “Not just Blount County but all of East Tennessee and into Kentucky and Virginia. We have both been in the development side.”
Fundraising development, she said, can be a “tricky animal.” Nonprofits are used to having to do everything on their own, often with no budget for outsourcing. Latham said Epic Nine can open their eyes to the many possibilities out there.
Google ad grants are just one of the ways nonprofits can boost their visibility in the community, LaDuke said, adding that Google gives out $10,000 per month to nonprofits for clicks on advertisements. McMahon will be able to help nonprofits take advantage of those, LaDuke said.
When he started this firm, LaDuke was its sole employee; he now has 10. This move to a new location will mean more workable space as Epic Nine continues to grow, he said. The public is invited to tour the business. Blount Chamber of Commerce representatives will be there at 5 p.m.
Both Latham and LaDuke remain amazed and awed at the leadership behind nonprofits in this community.
Latham said she has worked in 21 counties, but there is none like this one.
“I have never seen a county like Blount County,” she said. “It is a unique place to live, work and serve.”
Those leadership teams sometimes need direction to take things to the next level, LaDuke said.
“We have a lot of great people running great organizations,” LaDuke said. “It blows my mind how efficient the leaders are. We are hoping this will be a way for them to keep people’s attention a little better. We are in an attention economy. Keeping attention longer pays off. It takes money to do the things nonprofits do. Hopefully we can help them keep people’s attention a little longer and tell their story a little stronger.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.