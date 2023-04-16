A harmonica owned by Kenny Rogers, Country Music Hall of Fame singer and songwriter, and a necklace that “King of Pop” Michael Jackson gave to his chief of security will be among celebrity items featured in an Estate Jewelry Show and Sale Thursday, April 20, at Karen’s Jewelers in Oak Ridge.
Among the hundreds of pieces will be rings, bracelets, earrings, brooches, pendants, and necklaces. The event will take place from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at Karen’s Jewelers, 1120 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge.
Among other celebrities whose previously owned jewelry will be in the show are Michael Jackson’s sister, entertainer Janet Jackson, singers Amy Winehouse, Elvis Presley and Don McLean, and actors Betty White, Mitzi Gaynor and James Garner.
Jewelry is considered estate jewelry if it is previously owned, though not always from an estate, according to Jonathan Hart, owner of Karen’s Jewelers. Jewelry is considered antique if it is more than 100 years old. An estate jewelry expert will be at the store for the event.
Jewelry collected in world travels will represent the Victorian, Art Nouveau, Belle Epoque, Edwardian, Art Deco and Retro eras through the late 20th century at the event.
For more information about the event, contact Karen’s Jewelers at 865- 483-6717. Also, see the Karen’s Jewelers Facebook page and the website at www.karensjewelers.com.
