Ethan Elder recently attended George Mason University’s Washington Journalism and Media Conference. He joined a select group of students from all over the country for an intensive study of journalism and media.
National youth correspondents participated in hands-on, experiential learning through decision-making simulations that challenge them to solve problems and explore the creative, practical, and ethical tensions inherent in journalism and media. The experiential portion of the program was complemented by speakers who are well-known leaders in the media community.
Presenters included prominent journalists, CEO’s of major media outlets, researchers, and recent college graduates successfully entering the field. With distinguished faculty, guest speakers, and direct access to elite D.C. practitioners, the Washington Journalism and Media Conference offered an unparalleled experience.
Speakers for the 2022 conference included: Kayla Sharpe, associate editor, Axios. She previously worked at POLITICO and at the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting. Other speakers included: Scott Jackson, sports broadcaster and talk show host, Sirius XM; Donna Harris, public information officer for the D.C. Department of General Services; and Ann Layden, photojournalist, The Hill.
Students who attended were chosen based on their outstanding qualities of scholarship, leadership, and citizenship.
“Having the opportunity to talk with the men and women who represent my state in Washington D.C. was amazing,” Elder said. “I spoke with various members of Rep. Tim Burchett’s office and was able to get a sense of their daily responsibilities. It was a fascinating experience and I am delighted to have visited the U.S. Capitol. I appreciate their time and willingness to share a bit of their day with me. The Washington Journalism and Media Conference stressed how important it is not to be bias or misleading. This conference encouraged me to be aware of all forms of communication and how communication skills are important in any career. ”
Elder is a junior homeschool student from Maryville and is the son of Martin and Allison Elder.
