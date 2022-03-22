Do you know a person or organization doing an excellent job of sharing and preserving East Tennessee history?
Consider submitting a nomination on their behalf today.
The East Tennessee Historical Society invites nominations from across East Tennessee for Awards of Excellence and Distinction in the field of history. Each year, the Society recognizes individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the preservation, promotion, programming, and interpretation of the region's history.
Visit the website at easttnhistory.org and click on Events and Programs. Go to Awards of Excellence. The letter includes details on award categories and submission requirements. Download and nominate today. Deadline for submissions is April 30.
Mail the nomination materials to Awards Committee, ETHS, P.O. Box 1629, Knoxville, TN 37901-1629 or email eths@eastTNhistory.org. Email Lisa Oakley with any questions.
