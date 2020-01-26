The Eusebia History Group will welcome George Lane at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 1701 Burnett Station Road, Seymour. He will give a presentation on "The History of Blount County Presbyterians — from the 1760s as Missionaries to Cherokee to the Present."
Lane, president of the Blount County Historical Museum, is an active member of the Sons of the Revolution, former president of the Knoxville Civil War Round Table and a seventh generation Tennessee Presbyterian. His article on the history of the Presbyterian Church in Blount County was published by the Blount County Genealogical and Historical Society and is being constantly updated. Everyone is invited.
For more information, contact Jean Davidson at rev2jean@gmail.com, 502-664-5210.
