A book launch via Zoom for “Maryville 1920: From Pistol Creek to the Palace Theater,” by Brennan LeQuire will be hosted by the Eusebia History Group on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m.
There is no admission charge, and anyone can join the launch and participate in the discussion by using the following link:
The book takes a look at Maryville a century ago and concentrates on businesses and organizations located on or near Broadway, then known as Main Street. The book is available for sale at the library and on Amazon.
LeQuire, a reference librarian at the Blount County Public Library, will discuss the book, how she came to write it, and some of the interesting things she found out about Maryville during her research.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
Contact rev2jean@gmail.com for more information. Attendance limited to 97 guests.
