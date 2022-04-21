Church of the Cove, 642 Wears Valley Road, Townsend, is hosting a Sunday evening concert by rising star Evan Egerer on April 24. There is no cost to attend the event, which will be held in the newly opened amphitheater.
After years of substance abuse and searching for meaning, he was led to join his church’s worship team and begin singing in public. Although he grew up in a Christian home and was taught a comprehensive understanding of the Bible, Egerer said he was not prepared for the love and acceptance that an actual relationship with Jesus brought him. It was from that discovery that his songs of redemption and hope were born.
He is based out of Nashville, and is a husband, father, and musician. His musical background includes rock-and-roll and pop, but his love is modern gospel. His singles include “Savior” and “The Victory.”
Egerer’s performances have earned him national recognition, including the top spot at Creation Festival’s National Music Tournament. He has worked with bands such as Casting Crowns, Jeremy Camp, Point of Grace, Phil Wickham, Crowder and more.
Attendees can bring lawn chairs; some seating cushions will be provided as well. Gates open at 5:30 p.m, the concert is 6-7:30 p.m. In case of rain it will be held inside the church. A love offering will be taken.
