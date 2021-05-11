Everett Senior Ballroom Dancers has resumed free beginner ballroom dance instruction each Wednesday afternoon 1-3 p.m. at the Everett Senior Center located at 702 Burchfield Street in Maryville.
Each week the basics of one dance type will be taught and a practice session will follow. Those interested in learning ballroom dance or need a refresher course are encouraged and welcome to attend these classes. Instructors are volunteers of the Everett Senior Ballroom Dance Group and are experienced dancers.
