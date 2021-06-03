Everett Senior Center is offering iPad and iPhone for beginners, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on June 14 and 15. Cost is $45.
The class will cover understanding Safari Basics, Itunes, iCloud Basics. Using built in apps, troubleshooting and soft reset. You must bring an Apple device (Ipad or Iphone) whichever is your preference to use for learning, with you to this workshop.
Space is limited. Sign up today. Call 983 9422 to register.
Everett Senior Center is located at 702 Burchfield Street in Everett Park.
