In accordance with CDC recommendations, and to follow guidelines shared by the joint governments of Blount County, Everett Senior Center in Maryville will be closed March 17 through March 27. After that date, a determination will be made on when the center is ready to open as usual.
The two-week period will allow the staff to deep clean the entire facility and limit public interaction in an effort to reduce the risk of the spread of the virus in the community.
