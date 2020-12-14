Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville, is offering a Walking Club at 9 a.m. each Tuesday and Thursday. There is no cost to participate. Those interested should meet at the flagpole at Everett Center Center. Everyone walks at their own pace. To sign up or for more information, call 865-983-9422.
