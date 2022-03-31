David Correll's Band will provide the dance music for the Everett Senior Center Dancers on Saturday, April 2, at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield Street in Maryville. The band will be playing favorite ballroom dance music from 7-9 p.m. Cost is $5 for members of the group and $6 for others attending.
All area ballroom dancers are invited to attend. The dances are scheduled for each first and third Saturday of every month with live bands playing each time.
Free ballroom dance lessons are taught 1-2 p.m. on Wednesdays by volunteer instructors. A practice dance with recorded music follows the class. An invitation is extended to those interested in learning ballroom dance to attend the classes.
