Everett Senior Center Ballroom Dancers will host their Valentine Dance 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Everett Senior Center located at 702 Burchfield Street in Maryville. Mood Swing Band will be providing the dance music. All ballroom dancers are invited to enjoy this festive event. Cost is $5 for members and $6 for others attending. Refreshments will served. Valentine theme attire is optional.
Each Wednesday free ballroom lessons are given 1-2 p.m. and a practice session follows with dancing to recorded music. Friday afternoon a beginners classes is held 1-2 p.m. teaching only those who have never taken ballroom lessons previously.
Both the Wednesday and Friday classes are given at the Everett Senior Center and are taught by volunteer instructors that are members of the dance group. Those interested in learning this form of dance are invited to participate in the classes.
