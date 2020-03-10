Everett Senior Center in Maryville is offering a day trip to tour Brushy Mountaion State Penitentiary on Thursday, April 23. The prison was built in 1896 and operated until 2009. It is located in Petros and held some of the most notorious criminals in the country, including James Earl Ray.
This historic landmark is now a museum. On this visit, there will be the opportunity to "dine with the warden" at The Warden's Table Restaurant. IN addition, visitors can check out End of the Line Moonshine, the only moonshine legally distilled at the prison. A self-guided tour allows visitors to walk the prison grounds. Former inmates and guards will be on hand.
The cost of this day trip is $118 per person for Everett Senior Center members and $133 for nonmembers. There is a $25 deposit required to book. Final payment is due April 2. The bus will depart at 8:30 a.m. and return at 5 p.m. Sign up by calling 865-983-9422.
