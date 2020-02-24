Folk dancers representing many cultures around the world will be among entertainers at the International Festival on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge.
The family-friendly International Festival will present entertainment, crafts and cuisines from many countries, with musical and dance entertainment on stage throughout the day and crafts for children to make and take home. The festival entertainment will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 29 at the Children’s Museum, 461 W. Outer Drive, Oak Ridge.
Among activities during the day will be:
• Crafts for children to make and take home, including alpine hats, paper plate parrots and cotton ball sushi.
• A Tea Ceremony from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. hosted by the Asian Cultural Center in Imagination Gallery. The center will also share information on Japanese culture.
• Postage stamps from many countries available for collecting in the Craft & Science Room, hosted by the Knoxville Philatelic Society.
• Opportunities to learn Morse code and how to communicate with other countries through amateur radio, hosted by the Oak Ridge Amateur Radio Club in the Discovery Lab.
• Arts and crafts demonstrations, including basket weaving and footstool weaving by Fox Hollow Creations, with items offered for sale.
• Visits to the model train layouts of the Knoxville Area Model Railroaders in the World of Trains exhibit.
Entertainers include the Oak Ridge International Folk Dancers; Spice of India Dancers; Katrien Sevrin of Kinetics Wellness Studio presenting contemporary Egyptian dance; Pasión Flamenca, performing flamenco and Spanish folk dances; the Meriaki Greek Dancers from St. George Greek Orthodox Church; the Tennessee Irish Dancers; Debka and the Oasis Dancers; National Martial Arts, demonstrating martial arts with audience participation; and the Asian Culture Center of Tennessee, along with the University of Tennessee Japanese Program.
The International Festival is supported by the Tennessee Arts Commission and the Arts Fund for East Tennessee, a fund of the East Tennessee Foundation. International Festival sponsors include the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, which is assisting with the event.
Admission to the International Festival is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors, $10 for children 3-17 and $1 off each category for museum members. The event is free for children under the age of 3. For more information, visit http://childrensmuseumofoakridge.org or call 865-482-1074.
