In celebration of National Public Lands Day, Experience Your Smokies Tennessee presented Resource Education Rangers of the Great Smokies National Park with their first electric bike.
EYS board member Jim McBrearty and board chair Angie Luckie presented the bike to Stephanie Kyriazis, deputy chief of resource education and Lisa Nagurny, supervisory park ranger, on Monday, Sept. 28.
The EYS Board learned about the need for e-bikes at a board meeting early this year when Ranger Nagurny shared that park leaders were working to find funding opportunities to provide the e-bikes for rangers due to the long distances and often congested traffic areas they are required to access. “An e-bike is essentially a zero-emission vehicle.” Ranger Nagurny said, “Our staff is very excited about this opportunity because they know the impact it will have on their daily work.” Nagurny leads a nine-member team of rangers and interns that focus on educating visitors on the natural and cultural aspects of the Great Smoky Mountains.
Deputy Chief Kyriazis added, “Navigating through highly visited, high traffic areas like the Cades Cove loop can be challenging, and the ability to quickly move from one area to another is often critical for the safety and enjoyment of our visitors. This equipment donation will help rangers be more agile, responsive and present.”
EYS board member Jim McBrearty was at the board meeting when the funding project was discussed. With his extensive experience and knowledge of e-bikes, McBrearty offered to facilitate the donation of the first bike, an M2S all-terrain carbon fiber electric bike, from the Experience Your Smokies organization.
“National Public Lands Day is celebrated on the fourth Saturday in September. It is a day to remind people of the protected treasures we have right here in our backyard and the responsibilities that go with that,” said Deputy Chief Kyriazis. “Volunteerism, stewardship, donations, and park advocacy all help ensure the Smokies will thrive both now and for future generations.”
“We are grateful to our alumni for providing the opportunity to present the park and its resource education staff with supplemental equipment to help them with their daily work,” said Luckie. “Providing meaningful opportunities for our alumni to remain engaged and connected is a mission of our organization, and we are proud to be able to provide this donation and commit to continue looking for ways to assist with the needs of our park staff.”
Since its inception in 2000, Experience Your Smokies has graduated more than 500 local citizens to provide a unique perspective on the Great Smoky Mountains with behind-the-scenes, hands-on educational experiences related to the activities and issues within the park. Participants are selected based on their leadership within various communities, interest in the national park and commitment to park advocacy and stewardship.
For more information about Experience Your Smokies Tennessee, visit www.experience
yoursmokies.org or email eys@experienceyousmokies.org.
