On Thursday, Feb. 16, Maryville College will host an event in partnership with Welcoming Immigrant Neighbors—Blount County chapter titled “Experiences of Immigrant Children in East Tennessee Schools.”
Beginning at 7 p.m. in Fayerweather Hall’s Lawson Auditorium, the 90-minute presentation will include informational context provided by Maryville College professors; anecdotal addresses from a current and former student; and experiential remarks from WIN-BC board members. Founded in 2017, WIN-BC is a community-based organization focused on creating a more inclusive and welcoming Blount County for all families by providing resources like translation services and crisis assistance, as well as hosting community education programs such as this.
“It’s important for our community to understand the unique challenges, strengths, and experiences of the immigrant children in our schools in order to provide all children with a meaningful education,” said WIN-BC President Sherry Brewer.
The panel will begin with an introduction from Doug Sofer, associate professor of history and board member for WIN-BC, who will also provide a brief historical background on immigration in East Tennessee. He will introduce the presentation and panel, as well as provide a brief historical framework for understanding immigration in East Tennessee. Other presenters include Ariane Schratter, professor of psychology and MC campus liaison for academic partnerships; and Alan Miramontes Flores, enrollment counselor for diversity recruitment. Brewer will also be in attendance and available for questions. The event is open to the public and free to attend.
