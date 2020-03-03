Canning season will be in full swing soon. Remember dial gauge pressure canners should be tested yearly. A free pressure canner testing clinic will be held from 1- 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 at AgCentral Co-Op 1514 West Broadway, Maryville. Only canner lids should be brought for testing.
For more information, contact Mary Beth Lima, FCS Agent, UT/TSU Extension Blount County, 1219 McArthur Road, Maryville, 865-982-6430 ext. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.