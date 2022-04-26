The WordPlayers will present "Eye on the Sparrow," an evening of poetic reflection and exploration, at 7 p.m. on May 9 at Flying Anvil Theatre, 1300 Rocky Hill Road, Knoxville. Admission is free with donations appreciated. For more information, call 865-539-2490.
The evening will feature the work of Knoxville’s Poet Laureate, Rhea "Sunshine" Carmon, Anita "Ade" Johnson and Taria "the Realest" Person. Additionally, poet and educator Desiree Seay will grace the stage with her poetic talents as well as the Youth Poet Laureate of Knoxville, Melody Dalili, and her first runner-up, Vanessa Laguerre.
The WordPlayers is a 501(c)(3) theatre company. Sponsoring the Staged Reading series is Brad Croisdale of Realty Executives. For more information, please visit wordplayers.org.
