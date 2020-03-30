With time on her hands and some crafty skills, 9-year-old Claire Hoard has found a way to help her community in these dire days.
The third grader, who is handy with a sewing machine, has been making face masks for anybody requesting them. Her mom is April Hoard, special education teacher at Alcoa Elementary, where Claire attended up until this year. She is now a student at Alcoa Intermediate.
April said she sent emails to all teachers at the elementary school and asked if they wanted a mask. Most said yes, so Claire got to work. As of early Monday, she had made 20 of them with no plans to slow down.
“We are a crafty family,” April said. She said her daughter was looking for something to do to pass the time at home since classes have been canceled at least until the end of the month. Claire wanted to choose an activity that would help others, her mom said.
“She has such a huge heart,” April said. “She is all about helping her community.”
Mom and daughter watched some tutorials on YouTube before getting started. They selected fabric and ordered a pickup from Walmart.
The masks are made from three layers of tightly woven cotton fabric with a thicker material inside, April explained. She washes and dries them, seals them up directly out of the dryer and puts care instructions in each bag. They can be washed as many times as needed to prevent the spread of germs.
The fabrics they choose are colorful with various patterns. The completed masks can be worn in public to lessen the chances of spreading or contracting the coronavirus.
Claire said it doesn’t take that much time to make them. April agreed, saying from start to finish the process is about 15 minutes for each.
“We already have more orders for today,” April said via email before noon Monday. It has definitely kept them busy.
This isn’t the first time Claire has sat behind a sewing machine. April said she comes from a long line of talented women.
“My great-grandmother sewed, my grandmother sews, my mom sews and I do, too,” April said.
These two still have some fabric left, and another teacher was to drop off more that had been donated.
After the masks are complete, Claire sticks a note inside each one. The notes are all different, but each tells those getting these gifts to stay safe.
Smiley faces, bottles of hand sanitizer and hand washing are art features on the notes.
The mother-daughter team then delivers them to recipients’ personal mailboxes at school. April is working at the school for front desk coverage. She is able to help parents who call in with questions and she also gives out homework as parents come into the school to pick it up from teachers.
“So I am able to put the masks, prewashed and in Ziploc bags, in their school mailboxes so the teachers can pick them up when it’s convenient for them,” April explained. She said they also have made several masks for the elderly parents of teachers who want that extra feeling of safety.
In addition to sewing, Claire loves to draw and paint. She writes short stories, too. Some of her art has been displayed at Vienna Coffee House in Maryville. She has made soap and created stepping stones.
“She also loves gardening,” April said. “We planted tulips and daffodils on our balcony last week.”
A few years back, Claire and her mom went around and wrapped scarves and other cold weather gear around trees for those who didn’t have ways to keep warm.
Teachers and parents donated the items at AES, which is where Claire was attending at the time.
“She is always thinking of ideas to spread happiness and love to everyone,” April said. “She says she wants to make pillows after this.”
Despite having been out of school for many days due to COVID-19, Claire said she doesn’t miss school, but mom said she does miss some things. These other activities help. Claire also has been in touch with her teacher, Matthew Price.
These are strange times, April said. She said she hopes maybe her daughter’s project will inspire others to give back to their communities.
When asked what her favorite part of this project is, Claire said it’s making people happy. Plus, she loves to sew, April said.
This duo sent out an email to Alcoa Intermediate Principal Michelle Knight to ask about interest from teachers and families there in receiving masks. The sewing machine is ready.
They are just trying to think of ways to make a difference from the safety of their home, April said.
