A class where participants can learn about setting up a Facebook account as well as security and privacy options is being offered from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, July 12 at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. The cost to attend is $30.
The class will teach people how to connect with Facebook friends, reply to messages, upload photographs and follow businesses of interest. Attendees must bring a device such as tablet or smartphone.
To sign up, call 865-983-9422.
