Fairview United Methodist Church will present its Drive-thru Nativity from 6-8 p.m. today through Sunday (Dec. 17-19) at the church, 2508 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville. There will be a cast to include more than 100 people and animals to tell the story of the birth of Christ. The entire production will be viewed from the comfort of your car. Cookies and hot chocolate will be provided. There is no cost to attend. Law enforcement will provide traffic control.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.