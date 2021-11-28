The year 2020 will forever be remembered as the year that wasn’t, when social gatherings were replaced with calls to stay indoors and COVID ruled.
But here at the end of 2021, events are happening once again; shoppers at the annual Santa Mouse are being notified to show up after a year off. It will be a huge affair, with 56 vendors selling everything from woven baskets, silver jewelry, Old World Santas, wreaths, pottery, gourds, wood carvings, dolls and more.
The festivities will take place Dec. 2-4 at Fairview United Methodist Church. Parking and admission are free. The craft fair is being hosted by Blount County Arts and Crafts Guild. This is the 16th year.
Terri Bronchik has been in charge of organizing the 2021 offering. Post cards have been mailed out and artisans have been busy sewing, carving, crafting, weaving and painting their wares.
Cassandra Petre is one of them. She’s been in the guild for years and initially made jewelry for the annual sale. This year is different, for Petre has been experimenting with a totally new product.
“I remember when I used to go to the Foothills Fall Festival,” Petre said. “There was this couple there that used to do dried oranges and dried apples. I would seek them out every year because it smelled so good.”
So this artist started drying her own fruit, along with lavender and eucalyptus. She incorporates nuts into her creations too. Petre calls them door chimes.
They are strings of the dried fruits that Petre said are great to hang on bathroom doors or other places in the home. She also has bottle of oils that she sells to spray on them, giving them a freshness each time.
In addition, Petre has started making what she calls Surprise Balls. They were popular gifts back in the 1950s, she said. Basically they are plastic balls filled with toys and other items that are wrapped so that each falls loose as the recipient unwinds the wrap.
She has a spa ball for women that contains eye mask, socks, bath salts, confetti, chocolate, scrunchies. In all there are 24 items tightly wrapped inside the ball. Petre also makes different ones for boys and girls.
Pop rocks, stickers, paper airplane kit, bracelets and other small gifts are used in the ones for children. “It’s like a stocking,” Petre said.
The surprise balls were even sold in stores like FAO Schwarz decades ago, but the trend eventually faded away.
Along with Petre, Betty Becker is a participant in Santa Mouse. She’s been a member of the Blount County Arts and Crafts Guild for about eight years. Her specialty is gourds.
She even grows them and then paints them to sell as home decor. Some of them grow into unusual shapes, Becker said. She turns some into animals or sea creatures.
Bronchik wanted to let shoppers know the popular Reindeer Table is back. It features inexpensive gifts that made great items for teachers or grandparents, she said. “Most of the items are $15 or less,” she said.
Many of the artisans contribute items to the Reindeer Table. Proceeds help pay the rental fee for the use of the church.
Joy Messner will be front and center with her Christmas decor she creates using metallics. She’s been doing similar crafts since she was 6 years old and enjoyed the creative process with her mom. She is a first-time vendor for Santa Mouse.
Wreaths and ceramics are the specialty of Crissy Wills-Maples. Customers love the ceramic elf on the shelf that she has created. Her wreaths are made from many different materials.
Mary Johnston has found her niche is making Old World Santas. She has been creating with ceramics for 30 years. With acrylic stains and attention to detail, she is able to design a variety of the holiday icons.
Others slated to participate in this year’s Santa Mouse are Carl Werker, Laurie Weigand, Ginny Dockery, silversmith Cori Coley, woodworker Dan Schlosser, basket weaver Sandy Miller, crocheter Diane O’Neill, Tammy Schlosser and doll maker K.C. Jackson.
Bronchik said the 56 participants are so very eager to get back out there and mingle with customers. Some are new this year and others have been doing this for years.
The talent level is amazing, she said.
