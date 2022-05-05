As the skies opened up, depositing buckets of torrential rain Sunday morning in Blount County, one congregation that had plans to worship outdoors proceeded to do just that anyway.
Fairview United Methodist Church had earlier put up a tent across from the church, which is located on Old Niles Ferry Road. Underneath sat rows and rows of portable chairs as worshippers arrived for the 10 a.m. service. It was clear to all who came that May 1 would hereafter be written in Fairview’s history books as a day of of selfless giving and service.
That piece of property at the intersection of Old Niles Ferry and Peterson Lane that was purchased by the church a few years ago will now be home to Fairview Community Park. The tent service also served as the groundbreaking for the ambitious project that’s been years in the making.
Anyone and everyone will be welcome to use the green space, said Senior Pastor Mickey Rainwater. It will be a place where families can bring their children to enjoy slides and other play equipment, walking trails, a manmade lake and pavilion, he explained.
And the church is footing the bill, which is a little less than $1 million. Church leaders stressed it will be called Fairview Community Park, not Fairview United Methodist Park.
Brought in to help spearhead the fundraising campaign is the Rev. Jerald Russell, the church’s former pastor. He said he had a talk with the landowner, Ethel Duff, about the church acquiring the land from her.
“I literally said, ‘would you think about just giving us this piece of property?’” Russell told the congregation gathered under the tent on that very piece of ground. “She said, ‘I have heard of you,’” Russell continued.
Duff told Russell that she was Lutheran, not Methodist. “I said would you sell us this property to use for the community,” he said. And she did.
Fairview was able to purchase a total of 12 acres and the house; the home and 5 acres were sold, leaving 7 acres for the development of the park. The church has owned the property for about 10 years.
The park will be built in phases, as the funds are raised; no loans but a cash-only approach, church leaders said. The first phase will be the pavilion. It will accommodate 200 to 300 people and include a catering kitchen and bathrooms, Russell said.
Jerald Russell’s son, Jeremy, also spoke to the crowd that day. He was one of the original committee members who worked on plans for the park. There were 12 committee members, Jeremy said.
This team began by polling its staff and congregation about possible plans. Jeremy said it wasn’t until he was on a vacation in Michigan that ideas began to come into focus.
“My wife said we are going to Michigan and God was waiting for me there,” Jeremy said. It was summer 2019 as he sat at a park far from home.
“There were smiles on everybody’s faces,” he said. “There were grandparents, people of all cultures and none was denied access. All of a sudden, it was clear.”
Jeremy said he called Roger Murphy, now a member of the Fairview Community Park building committee. He told Jeremy it just might be crazy enough to work.
Murphy was present at the Sunday celebration. When asked what other ideas had been considered before a park was settled on, he said ballfields and a senior adult living facility were brought up over the years.
“Being here on this property are you beginning to see the vision now?” he asked the congregation. He said kids won’t know where to begin. The park will have an inclusive play area accessible to the handicapped, including a merry-go-round, he said.
Jeremy explained inspiration for this project comes from the Old Testament, in Zechariah 8 verses 4 and 5 where it talks about the elderly with canes and children playing.
Russell said the church has enlisted the help of University of Tennessee landscape architects who are showing them the best kinds of trees and flowers to plant. The entrance to the park will be off Peterson Lane so as not to make Old Niles Ferry anymore congested.
Jeremy grew up in this church. He said for as long as he’s been here — 32 years — that piece of ground has been fruitful. It has produced corn and soybeans and wheat, along with hay, he said. “It is good soil.”
Murphy added that now it will be producing another crop.
“It grew corn and soybeans and hay,” he said. “Now we will grow laughter here.”
Jerald said he read through Zechariah to study the full story of the passages. He said the message is clear: God uses the ordinary to make the extraordinary happen. On this ground no one will be asked who they are or where they are from, this retired minister said. “We will just say ‘enjoy.’”
It has been a long process. Jeremy thanked all who served on the committees and said it was almost too easy as details fell into place.
“God is calling us to proclaim who Fairview is,” he said. “Fairview is who Fairview has always been. We love God. We grow together. We serve others and we do that by following Jesus. This entire experience from start to finish — it was as if we stepped out of the way and let God speak. We did our best to listen.”
Rainwater stood as it was time to dig the ceremonial shovels into a pile of dirt. These shovels, however, weren’t randomly selected. One was used to break ground on Fairview’s current building; the others had all been commissioned for missions work. Children were given plastic spades to join in.
Before the service and ceremony were done, members of the congregation turned in their pledge cards, making their financial commitments to the project. Children collected coins. Rainwater said this gift to the community is something future generations will enjoy.
“You are embracing a beautiful thing,” he told his congregants. “It is bold and it is audacious and it something that will outlive many of us in the room.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.