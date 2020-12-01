Faith Chapel Maryville, 2523 Tuckaleechee Pike, is offering family Christmas portraits by appointment, from Dec. 7 -18. Cost is $65 for three cropped and edited images, with additional images for $10 each. Same day delivery of images will be available; bring your own USB drive.
Appointments will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. This opportunity is being sponsored by F/32 photo and they will be offering everyone who has portraits made a 25% discount on prints.
To make an appointment, call 865-745-3007 or email faithyouthministries2020@yahoo.com.
This is a fundraising event to raise money for repairs to the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.