Faith Chapel Church in Maryville is inviting youth and families to its first-ever Hallelujah Drive-in, set to take place on Friday, Oct. 30.
Youth Leader Maria Graham, Children’s Ministry Leader Janelle Allison, along with Scott Dean, director of student ministry, and Pastor Misael Calderon said they have come together to plan an evening of safe Halloween fun. The church, 2523 Tuckaleechee Pike, will open its parking lot at 5 p.m. for the festivities. “Goosebumps 2” will be shown at 7 p.m.
Attendees are encouraged to bring pre-carved pumpkins for a pumpkin-carving contest. Costumes also are part of the night of fun, and judges will select winners in a costume contest. Concessions will be available.
Both Graham and Allison said much caution has been used in planning this family-friendly event. They explained that each car will have its own designated space marked off to promote social distancing. Movie watchers can either sit in their cars for the outdoor event or bring chairs to space out.
Allison said she works at a health facility and is certainly mindful of precautions that need to be taken. Only so many people will be allowed in the building at one time and all workers will wear face masks and gloves, she said. Concessions will be brought to each car via a carhop who will present the items on a tray.
Graham said for added safety precautions, everyone who attends the event is asked to wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible.
“We know families are facing the same issues that we are,” Allison said. “We wanted to do a safe Halloween event that would bring families to our church.”
The Hallelujah Drive-in is open to the public.
Signs have been posted around town, and the church has used multiple Facebook pages to get the word out. There is no cost to attend. Candy will be handed out after the movie, Graham said.
